Actors return to Japan to celebrate anniversary

HENLEY Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society is celebrating its centenary by going back to its roots.

The society’s first ever production was Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado, which was performed at the Kenton Theatre in Henley in February 1922.

To mark its 100th year, it’s putting on a musical comedy that was based on the comic opera Hot Mikado.

The first homage to Gilbert and Sullivan’s satirical masterpiece was The Hot Mikado, which was performed on Broadway in 1939, featuring an African-American cast.

Then in 1986, David H Bell and Rob Bowman were so inspired by its cool, hipster style that they came up with Hot Mikado, which was performed in Washington, DC.

Some of the characters have been changed a little and while the setting has remained in Japan, it has moved from the fictitious Titipu of the 1880s which Gilbert and Sullivan used to poke fun at British politics and institutions without drawing too much ire. The time, too, has moved to the Forties.

Songs including I’ve Got A Little List, which lists people “who would not be missed”, have traditionally been tweaked to reflect the topics – and villains – of the day.

Director Julie Huntington says: “Hot Mikado is the same ridiculous plot of Gilbert and Sullivan but it was rewritten in the Thirties for a very mixed ethnicity cast as it was set in the Cotton Club in Chicago. It’s quite a swing, rock, jazz version of the original and it’s such a lot of fun, honestly.

“I’ve got the band on stage because they’re quite a feature — the ladies have got loose cotton Japanese cardigans with birds on and the chaps have got black shirts with gold dragons on.

“We have four singers to back up the cast because the dancing is so fast and furious that they’d be running out of breath if they were singing too.”

The show has a cast of just 11, plus four backing singers, who Julie says are “really good”. “They’ve really gelled,” she says. “We have a laugh, the dancing is amazing and the interaction is just so good as they’re very tight.”

There are just five men in the cast as Julie says male actors are hard to find.

She says: “Gender-bending often has to be done in shows these days because you just can’t get the men.

“I think they all think it’s a bit too prissy dancing about on stage and say, ‘Oh no, I’d rather be down the pub’. So our gentlemen of Japan are all very thinly disguised ladies as gentlemen.”

Julie herself has had to step in as a backing singer.

She explains: “One of our backing singers is a teacher and one of her colleagues is off work long term with long covid and she was finding it just so hard juggling the extra work and the theatre as well as a new husband. It is quite fun because I love the music. It’s no hardship really except that I won’t be able to watch the show. I’d have been singing in the audience anyway.”

The show runs for four nights next week and Thursday will be a special gala evening to mark 100 years of HAODS.

Julie says: “It’s a black-tie event and there will be champagne and canapés. It’s a chance to dress up and look posh.

“You’ll come into the studio for the reception at 7 o’clock and we’ll have quite a lot of costumes on display. We’ve got some really first-class outfits, like Queen Elizabeth from Blackadder.

“There’ll also be some of our old photographs from years ago that people will probably recognise themselves in.”

The production is choreographed by Jake Willett, Samantha Riley and Emma Broadway with musical director Sue Huntingford-Ledger.

• Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society presents Hot Mikado at the Kenton Theatre from Wednesday, Saturday, November 16 to 19. The shows on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday start at 7.45pm and there is a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm. The gala night starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £19 (gala night £25/£35). For more information and to book

tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk