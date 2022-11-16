Hot Mikado cast and singers are on fire with anniversary performance

Hot Mikado

HAODS studio, Kenton Theatre

Tuesday, November 15 (dress rehearsal) until

Saturday

HOT Mikado? Hot as a furnace and a triumph for Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society with its 100th anniversary production.

The piece is a jazz and blues-inflected update of the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta and this production wrings every last drop from it.

There is a symmetry to staging the show at the Kenton this year because the society’s first ever show on the same stage was Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado.

This piece demands good to great performances and right now HAODS has the talent to do that.

But it’s more than good singing and acting which makes it work so well, it’s slick choreography and a band which sounds like it has been together for 10 years. A few accolades then: Sue Huntingford-Ledger as musical director and bandleader, a standout performance by the band who didn’t put a foot wrong while dealing out some passionate music; Jake Turnell Willett, Sam Riley and Emma Broadway for the dance moves which made it work so well; and individual star performances from Harriet Jamieson, Helen Eastwood, Joe Vincent, Tom Naylor and Ian Head. The cast and team invested themselves in this completely despite a daft storyline about a runaway crown prince and a young woman marrying an old goat.

The ensemble playing was strong throughout with the

co-ordinated moves never overusing but never underusing the stage.

The harmony singing was especially good and the cast was helped by having the whole band on stage in full view.

The set design is simple with just a low-level wooden bridge on one side. The lack of clutter freed up the movements on what can sometimes be a small stage for musicals. The dance team recognised that economy of movement works well at the Kenton.

While there are some new faces there are also several experienced hands in the cast including Kevin Gingell as the Mikado, Kevin Goodfellow as Pish Tush, Laura Neighbour as Pitti Sing, Katie Bland as Peep Bo and the Dance Captain Kim Coulson.

This is a show to savour with everyone putting in a shift and some going beyond — Joe Vincent’s And Drums Will Crash, Harriet Jamieson’s Alone And Yet Alive and Helen Eastwood’s The Sun And I stand out as performances well over the professional threshold.

The biggest accolade goes to Julie Huntington who took over the project when the original director had to pull out because of illness. Not only did she coax the performances out of everyone, she is also one of the backing singers.

It has been a tough year for HAODS, which hasn’t been able to stage a show at the Kenton since Shrek last year. This was an excellent way to announce that it’s back.

Hot Mikado is at the Kenton Theatre until tomorrow

(Saturday).

• There is a champagne black tie gala night to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society on Thursday and the group is offering “pay what you want” for the Saturday matinée so please visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk and choose your seats.

Mike Rowbottom