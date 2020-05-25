‘Help small businesses’

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council has appealed to the Chancellor to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Sue Cooper says there are thousands of businesses in the area suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, she said: “A large proportion of these are small and micro businesses.

“The district has already targeted significant staff resource at promoting and ensuring implementation of the business rate support schemes, on offering advice to businesses across the district to support our communities and in ensuring accurate information is available to those who need it.

“Doubtless HMRC are aware of these issues but we ask that you implement a solution quickly. These small and micro businesses, many family-operated, are keystones in the rural community and the cost of propping up these families through other means during this crisis will be much greater.”

Councillor Cooper said small businesses would be concerned about the prospect of having to take out loans in order to stay afloat.

“It would seem more practical and effective to look at something similar to the Swiss approach to this issue, with few strings attached and rapid delivery of funds, including backing for 100 per cent of any loan amounts rather than 80 per cent,” she said.