Salons to fight for insurance claim

A HAIRDRESSING chain has joined a national campaign group to help fight its rejected £500,000 insurance claim.

Marc Antoni, which has salons in Henley and Caversham, is one of more than 400 businesses in the Hiscox Action Group.

The company has five sites in the south east and made a claim of £100,000 for each salon as part of their business interruption cover with Hiscox.

Despite the document stating they would be protected in the event of “any human infectious or human contagion disease” their claim was refused.

The company has asked for the Financial Conduct Authority, the industry regulator, to assess their claim and if this proves unsuccessful they will take the matter to court.

Marc Antoni has been unable to trade since the coronavirus lockdown started and directors are now concerned about the future of the business.

Julie Giamattei said: “Everyone in the industry is trying to help each other, because a lot of people are told they have had their claim rejected and just sit back and take it and we are trying to tell them not to accept it. Get your name down and start fighting for your rights.

“We are waiting for the FCA. We put everything in on May 15 and I have still not heard anything from any of the MPs we contacted, which is not great. They have not helped us one bit.

“The FCA will look at it and make a decision and if they are not going to pay we will get lawyers involved. It is going to cost a lot of money to fight this.

“It is reassuring to be in a group with lots of other people in the same position, but it is still worrying because you are only going to get a percentage of what you are owed.

“We are hoping the FCA will see the light and if not it will just be more stress. I don’t know how long this will take, but they have all the policies, so hopefully they can make a decision soon.

“I am optimistic. We are trying to be positive and I am quite confident, but you also have your doubts as well. It is just another waiting game.”

The family business has been running for more than 50 years and they have applied for a bank loan of £300,000 to avoid any closures.

Marc Antoni has furloughed about 60 staff, but the six company directors will not receive any money as they are paid by dividend.

The Hiscox Action Group is set to start an arbitration claim against the insurance company, with around £40 million in claims from all of the businesses combined.

Mrs Giamattei, who lives in Woodley, said the business is looking at how it might reopen salons after being told by the Government they may be able to return in July.

However, the added cost of PPE and the stress of having to reassure staff about returning to work was worrying her.

She added: “It is stressful. You are touching clients and how does that work?

“They are saying we can open on July 4, as long as everyone is sensible, but the logistics of opening up are difficult to overcome.

“We have 60 staff that are worried about going back into the workplace – do they want to carry on as hairdressers and that is our concern.

“We have got to reassure them as well and they are young people and you have to tell them everything is going to be alright.”

The Hiscox Action Group is managed by volunteers and it has teamed up with the Night Time Industries Association to fight the insurance company.

Collette Osborne, who started the action group seven weeks ago, said: “My background is in finance and business and we just want to help people through this awful time.

“We offer very practical steps and advice and we offer free advice. A lot of us have business interruption insurance and it has been an absolute nightmare.

“The companies are being evasive and it has been a constant battle with them. The treasury committee asked the FCA how they would handle it and they said they would put a case in.

“They had already given the insurers a consultation period of two weeks and they gave the policy holders three days and how can that be a fair case.

“All of the people who took these policies out did it in good faith and to protect themselves against unforeseen circumstances.”

She has her own hair salon group based in Nottingham called Hairven, which she started in 2012 in memory of her mother, who died a year earlier.

An online fundraising page seeking donations of £40,000 has been started to support salons who are preparing for potential legal costs

Mrs Osborne added: “It doesn’t just hit the businesses now, but also going forward. In the nicest possible way it feels like we are being stitched up.

“It is the equivalent of having a car accident, telling your insurers you hit a blue car and them saying ‘sorry you are only covered if you hit a red or yellow one’.

“When the Government tell you to close, surely that is a big enough interruption, but their claim is it has got to be the local authority.

“A lot of salon owners have just accepted it because they are too scared to challenge it and now they are having to fight for their business. Grants and furlough money don’t even scratch the surface.

“Some people have just decided to close the doors because they can’t see a way forward.”

A spokesman for Hiscox said: “Hiscox's core policy wordings do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK Government in response to a pandemic. In determining any response to claims or complaints Hiscox reviews every case individually.”