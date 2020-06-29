Millinery shop to shut

A HAT shop in Henley is to close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liz Felix Millinery and Accessories in Reading Road re-opened last week with an appointment-only system.

But now owner Liz Felix has decided to shut after missing out on the bulk of her business for the year due to events such as Henley Royal Regatta and Royal Ascot being cancelled and weddings being postponed.

Ms Felix, whose customers include Theresa May, said: “This year has been extraordinary, with weddings postponed, Royal Ascot and our beloved regatta being cancelled, along with so many other events.

“This has decimated my businesses along with others. Despite support from my landlord and the Government, the shop is no longer viable, so I have taken the decision to close it and work from home.

“I hope there will be an opportunity next year for me to open a shop, perhaps on a short-term basis, so this is not the last you’ll see or hear of me. Yes, I am saddened, but I’m also realistic and know that this is the right way forward for me.”

Mrs Felix, who lives in Reading, has been making hats for about 25 years. The shop, which also sells accessories, gloves, bags and jewellery, opened in 2014.

She thanked fellow trader Laurence Morris, town and community manager Helen Barnett and the Henley Business Partnership.

The shop is having a closing down sale from tomorrow (Saturday) until August 22 with everything half price or less. For more information, email

lizfelixhats@gmail.com