Blinds salesman goes back to work with home visits

A BUSINESS owner has returned to work after several weeks of being unable to trade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neal Smith, who has been running the Wargrave Blind Company for 10 years, said he had received interest from potential customers.

It is a remote business and he has been visiting people in their homes to talk about their desired style and colours.

He wears personal protective equipment and uses hand sanitiser in order to protect himself and customers. Mr Smith, of Fiddlers Walk, Wargave, said: “I have been operating for a couple of weeks now, partly because there was work that wasn’t completed before lockdown and partly because people have started to feel more comfortable.

“Like everyone else, I am having to adapt and I wear a mask and gloves when I go out.

“I take out all the products so that people can see them in their own homes.

“ I always try to get an idea of what sort of product they are looking for so that I can take relevant samples to them. Before lockdown, business was better than it had ever been and had been increasing.”

Mr Smith has received a government business grant for self-employed workers, which he says has helped him at a time when he had no income.

He said: “People are still a little bit tentative but there has been a reasonable amount of interest.

“It remains to be seen how that will play out going forward and how much of it was pent-up interest.

“If people are thinking that they can’t go on holiday, they might decide to spend more money on the house but others might not have had any income, so it varies. Most of my business is in Henley and Wargrave and the surrounding areas but I do have a couple of customers in Oxford.

“I am cautiously optimistic. I never thought I would have to stop my business. There has been a decline in Wargrave and a lot of that is down to a change in shopping trends and people wanting to shop online.

“I don’t think there is a simple answer to rejuvenating the high street.”