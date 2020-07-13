Gyms move classes outdoors as they wait to reopen

GYMS will re-open later this month when the coronavirus lockdown measures are expected to be eased further.

Many owners have had to adapt their businesses by moving their equipment outdoors in order to run classes.

This has provided them with some much-needed income having been closed for almost four months.

Fitness Space Henley, which is based at Centenary Business Park in Henley, has been offering outdoor classes for up to five people at a time for almost two weeks.

The gym is run by Joanne John, a former member of the British bobsleigh team, and her partner Dermot Gallagher, who is the lead personal trainer.

They only took over in February and have lost around 60 per cent of their members during the pandemic.

Miss John said the business would have failed if it wasn’t for financial support it had received from the Government.

She said: “March 20, when we were told to close, was a huge sucker punch as we had only been operating for six weeks.

“I applied for a bounce back loan and without that money we wouldn’t survive — there is no question about it.

“Doing the outdoor classes has allowed us to weather the storm. It is difficult because we have lost a lot of members. We have lost about £5,000 each month, which is a considerable amount.

“We offered everyone three options — they could stay with us, they could freeze their membership for £10 a month, or cancel completely. A lot of people who cancelled have said they will come back.”

The gym employs a general manager and two personal trainers but only one member of staff could be furloughed as the others had not been with the business for long enough.

Classes are delivered in the car park, which has a gazebo area to offer protection when it rains. Two hours every day is dedicated to cleaning the machines and

surfaces.

The equipment will be spaced 2m apart when it is back inside for the gym’s re-opening.

Miss John said this was likely to be July 20 and ukactive, a non-profit body promoting the interests of commercial fitness gyms and community leisure centres, was pushing to convince the Government that gyms can operate in a safe way.

“Until then it all has to be outdoors with people being kept 2m apart and not facing each other,” she said.

“I have remained very optimistic and think we will do well when we are able to re-open. Over time we will be able to pay back the loans.

“I still worry about what the next 12 months will look like. The longer it takes for us to open, the more damaging it will be for the business and the longer it will take us to recover.”

Love Fitness Henley, which is based at Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road, began offering outdoor classes on Saturday.

There is room for up to 20 people while the cycling sessions can accommodate 10.

Massimo Antinoro, who runs the gym with his wife Johanna, said: “The Government plans are for gyms to hopefully open in mid-July.

“We have installed a till guard at the reception desk and hand sanitiser dispensers and extra disinfectant sprays and paper towels and wipes are placed around the gym floor.

“Equipment has been moved to follow social distancing guidelines. We gave calculated that up to 18 people can be inside the gym at one time.”

The gym, which first opened in October 2018, employs five people, who have all been furloughed during the period of closure.

Mr Antinoro said: “Our personal trainers and instructors have been back since Saturday and our member advisors will return once our indoor gym is allowed to open.”

He said the Government support was welcome but the gym had been forced to close at a time when membership was increasing. “We will be okay,” said Mr Antinoro. “We have had to change our business plan and business model to adapt.

“We are a young and ambitious business and were building our membership nice and steadily before lockdown.

“We have, understandably, lost some members, so it feels like we have been set back a bit and need to start again.”

Chris Preston, who owns Expert Fitness Studio in Bell Street, is offering one-to-one sessions until he can return to normal.

He has installed signs to encourage social distancing and there are also hand washing stations as you enter and exit the building.

Mr Preston, a former army captain who lives in King’s Road, Henley, said: “We are primarily a personal training gym anyway. We are doing extra cleaning but as far as an opening date is concerned, we don’t know what the answer is.

“We have to have circulation so that people are not getting close to each other and the cleaning schedules have been enhanced.

“Every business has to do a risk assessment and we have signage and processes to keep everything as clean as possible for when we do re-open.

“Almost every surface has had a fresh coat of paint and the place is as good as it can be for when people come back.

“There is signage all the way around the gym about the 2m distance rule. We haven’t had to move things around because most of our equipment is a metre away from the next station already. We don’t have banks of treadmills or anything like that.”

Mr Preston, who bought the gym 18 months ago and managed it for five years under the previous owner, has five staff and is planning to recruit one more when the gym re-opens.

He said: “I think the Government has done a good job. I received the £10,000 small business grant and I am fairly happy with how they have done things.

“If I trust that science is driving policy, then I go with that. Personally, I think 534 cases in the Oxfordshire area out of a population of 600,000 represents a small level and most people who come to gyms are that bit younger.

“Existing customers have almost all come back. Some of them are older and they are naturally concerned and that is understandable.

“I am looking ahead to peak trade in September to December and I am optimistic that this will blow over and we will be good.”

Henley leisure centre remains closed but staff are preparing for when it can re-open.

The Gillotts Lane centre, which is operated by GLL on behalf of South Oxfordshire District Council, has been closed since the start of the lockdown on March 24.

All membership payments have been frozen temporarily.

Kevin Williams, the centre manager and GLL partnership manager for South Oxfordshire, said: “We are just waiting to be told we can re-open but it is a strange time. We have had to plan within the guidelines and our priority is the wellbeing of staff and customers. We are ready to open up in a new covid-safe environment. We have moved all the equipment around to space it out and we have a new route to avoid people crossing paths.

“It will be a phased approach and we are not going to open up the swimming pool in the first phase. We want to make sure we are doing things in the right way and take little steps.

“It has been a very difficult time for GLL. We are a not-for-profit organisation and there isn’t really any room for a pandemic to hit the business.”

When the leisure centre does re-open, customers will be asked to pre-book slots to manage the amount of people in the gym.

There will be signage, one-way systems, hand sanitiser stations in the gym and reception and cleaning products to use once people have finished on a particular station.

Some class sizes have had to be reduced, while others have been moved from the dance studio into the sports hall to allow 20 people per group. The changing and showering facilities are likely to be closed initially.

Mr Williams said: “We are expecting lower numbers when we return but for them to increase as confidence in the policies and procedures grow.

“The majority of staff are furloughed at the moment but they are all desperate to get back to work and keen to start offering the Henley public somewhere to work out in a safe environment.

“I feel that we are ready to go.”