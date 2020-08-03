Cafe closes temporarily

A COFFEE shop in Wargrave remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cwtch at Willow Marina in Willow Lane,

re-opened on Saturday, July 4. It remained open all weekend and again the following Wednesday.

The owners, Gemma Naughton and Lisa Anacora, asked customers to follow social distancing rules and to use an app to order food.

Tables were removed to provide more space and people were encouraged to use the outdoor seating when possible. No cash payments were accepted.

However, the owners have now decided to close again.

In a statement, Ms Naughton said: “Our customers were telling us that our online ordering process is fiddly and some were left feeling a little confused.

“We decided to close our doors again, temporarily, so that we can go back to the drawing board and come up with some great ideas of how to keep you all full of cake, but safely and simply.

“Please rest assured that we are working tirelessly to sort things out and we hope to be back on our feet very soon.

“This is a very difficult decision for us but we’re confident that it is the right one for now.”