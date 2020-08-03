Cafe re-opens

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
THE coffee shop at Hare Hatch Sheeplands will re-open on Monday.
It has been closed for four months due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Andy Dicks, co-owner of the plant nursery, said: “We are very fortunate in that we have a large site with plenty of space so we have been able to keep people safely apart.”
03 August 2020
More News:
Village could introduce temporary one-way system
A TEMPORARY one-way system could be introduced in ... [more]
Scout leader raises £7,000 with sale of memorabilia
A SCOUT leader raised more than £7,000 for the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say