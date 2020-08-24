Serving again

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
A COFFEE shop in Wargrave has re-opened.
The Cwtch at Willow Marina in Willow Lane started serving customers again on Thursday last week.
Owners Gemma Naughton and Lisa Anacora had opened for three days in July before closing again because they were concerned about feedback from customers.
It cafe open for table service and takeaway from Wednesdays to Saturdays.
