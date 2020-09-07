Monday, 07 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Takeaway pizza plan

A PIZZA marquee could be set up on the recreation ground in Wargrave.

Nick Fyffe has asked the parish council for permission for two portable ovens to cook pre-ordered food. These would be used two days a week.

Councillors agreed to meet local residents to discuss issues such as rubbish and any increase in traffic that might be caused. 

Mr Fyffe started Wargrave Pizza Club earlier this year and has been selling handmade Neopolitan pizza from the Cwtch café at Val Wyatt Marina.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33