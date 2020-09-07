Takeaway pizza plan

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
A PIZZA marquee could be set up on the recreation ground in Wargrave.
Nick Fyffe has asked the parish council for permission for two portable ovens to cook pre-ordered food. These would be used two days a week.
Councillors agreed to meet local residents to discuss issues such as rubbish and any increase in traffic that might be caused.
Mr Fyffe started Wargrave Pizza Club earlier this year and has been selling handmade Neopolitan pizza from the Cwtch café at Val Wyatt Marina.
07 September 2020
