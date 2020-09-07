Salon to be closed

A BEAUTY salon in Hurley is to close due to the financial pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

TIME Beauty, which is run by Rachel Wheatley, re-opened in July after four months of being unable to see clients due to the lockdown.

The independent salon, located at the Clock Tower Lodge in Henley Road, will close on Saturday, September 26 and Mrs Wheatley will offer home visits instead.

She said: “Due to the current economic and health situation created by covid-19 and a significant reduction in clients since coming back to the salon, I have taken the difficult decision to give notice on the salon and go back to offering home visits.

“It has been an amazing six years in Hurley and I’ve loved being able to create such a special place for clients to come and relax while enjoying their treatments.

“However, I’m also looking forward to bringing the salon experience to those of you who wish to continue with TIME Beauty in the comfort of your own home.”

The business has been running for more than 15 years.