Family-run butchers shuts after 98 years

A BUTCHERS is to close permanently after nearly a century.

The owner of Jennings of Caversham, in Prospect Street, says trade has suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The business was started 1922 by Leo Jennings and kept going by his five children after he died in 1964 and is now run by his grandchildren, Nick, Dawson and Max.

The final day of trading will be October 30.

In a statement, the brothers said the pandemic had created an “uncertain short-term future” for the business.

They added: “After 50 years in the business, now is a good time to move on to well-earned retirement.

“Over our many years we have had the privilege of knowing and working with our loyal staff, who have been a great asset.

“We have met many interesting people and have been proud to serve the local community.

“Thank you to our loyal customers, staff and friends for the support and good wishes we have received, we value and appreciate this. We wish you well.”

Jennings started a home delivery service during the coronavirus lockdown, offering free delivery with the “RG” postcode area.

The family also used to run the butchers shop in St Martin’s Precinct in Caversham but this was sold last year and rebranded as Caversham Butchers.

New owner Roland Hazell already worked there.