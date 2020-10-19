More discount

Monday, 19 October 2020

THE Bull pub in Wargrave has extended its customer discount scheme for October.

Landlady Jayne Worrall began offering 25 per cent off food from Monday to Wednesday last month following the end of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative.

The discount applies to a reduced menu, with vegetarian and gluten-free options, and is up to a maximum of £10 per person.

