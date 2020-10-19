More discount

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
THE Bull pub in Wargrave has extended its customer discount scheme for October.
Landlady Jayne Worrall began offering 25 per cent off food from Monday to Wednesday last month following the end of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative.
The discount applies to a reduced menu, with vegetarian and gluten-free options, and is up to a maximum of £10 per person.
19 October 2020
