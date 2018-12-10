Drifting with our backs to the future

HOW and when will history, the human story, end? Thoughtful people in every generation have asked that question.

The big questions that challenge human hope remain and people wonder where it is all going?

A few years ago, Professor Lord Martin Rees, then president of the Royal Society, wrote a book entitled Our Final Century. He concludes that at best human kind has a 50 per cent chance of surviving the present century.

Threats he sees looming are: global warming, what he calls bio-terror and bio-error, nanotechnology running amok, nuclear proliferation and conflict in an age of terrorism, poverty, crop failure and climate catastrophe.

A character in Ben Elton’s novel The Other Eden says: “The world is dying and nobody can stop it. It is finished because man rules it and man is incapable of acting responsibly and thinking in any other way than the short term.”

For Christians, history reminds us that history will end when God decides and Jesus Christ returns.

Jesus said: “Men will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken. At that time they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.” (Luke 21:27 & 28).

Without the expectation of the return of the Lord Jesus Christ, His birth, cross and resurrection is like a cheque which is never cashed, a promise that is not made in earnest, a flight of steps which leads nowhere.

Meanwhile amid cynics mocking and fanatics discrediting it, I look forward to that day when He will fill creation with his presence and love.

The danger is we can drift through history with our backs to the future.