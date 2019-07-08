What does the B word mean to you?

Barriers between people and nations, split families and communities

Realism and honesty, our political languages?

Expectations — but not the same ones... exasperation

X marks the spot of mutual agreement, the illusive and invisible mark

Individualism overriding community needs — the mood of the moment?

Taxes… the way we can pay for our referendum choices

Or

Belief in the value of all others and their needs for inclusion

Respect and responsibility for the marginalised and weak

Energy and commitment to meet the needs of the

diseased

X, or rather +, the way God’s gift of life and love was given

Interest in the bigger, brighter picture Jesus painted

Transformative, healing power of peace and grace from God, in Jesus.