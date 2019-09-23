Give a little love to those you dislike

AS I write, the Supreme Court is gathered to decide whether our Prime Minister’s action in proroguing the House of Commons was legal or not.

The malice, mendacity and sheer contemptousness surrounding all things Brexit is depressing. It may be politely or crudely expressed, but it’s there.

Those other folk are not just people with whom one disagrees on a matter of politics or economics, they are an enemy to be mocked, abused, undermined by whatever means are available, including recourse to the courts.

Christianity offers a couple of correctives to that approach.

Since St Augustine back in the 4th century, Christians have spoken of the “total depravity” of the human race. That doesn’t mean (as some have suggested) that everybody is as bad as they can be and that humanity is incapable of good.

People are manifestly capable of love and sacrifice and wisdom — we all know examples. No, “total depravity” means that everything can be touched and tainted at times by selfishness and sin so that even the good and the best in us can go wrong.

Anyone who has, with the best of intentions, shot themselves in the foot will recognise the truth in this.

This should imply a certain humility in confronting the errors and ineptitude of others — we can all make a mess of things at times.

At the same time, Christians believe that every man woman and child is made in the image of God. There is something divine, something infinitely valuable about every human life.

As John Bell likes to say, we are “apprentice angels”, being prepared for heaven. That is true of X (fill in the world’s current demon-

figure), it is true of the person whom you personally most detest and it is true of you who are reading this.

However vile their behaviour or idiotic their thinking, there is something of God, of heaven in every human being.

They are to be helped and not simply destroyed or treated with contempt. Yes, even those Leavers and Remainers.

Those two understandings of humanity are combined, on the Christian view, in what Jesus, we think, did for us on the cross.

We are so precious that he was prepared to die for us. And so stuck, so lost, so awful that he had to die for us — nothing else would do the job.

In Jesus we find the deepest possible clarity about human limitations and failure alongside the most profound love imaginable for each one of us.

That is why Christians, who try to follow him, can be deeply cynical (which some call “realistic”) and yet staggeringly optimistic (on the Christian view that, too, is realism) about those they deal with, at one and the same time.

You may not follow the Christian line on all this but in these interesting times, when there is plenty afoot in the world to provoke anger, disbelief, cynicism and even despair, perhaps there is a need for all of us to stir a little love, a little respect, a little imaginative understanding of those we most dislike, a little simple kindness, into the mixture of our thinking about the world?