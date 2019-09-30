To achieve peace, we must listen

“AS-SALAAM Alaikum.” (“Peace be upon you”). Not a greeting you hear often in Bell Street, Henley, or in the surrounding villages.

Accompanied by a handshake, the response is “Wa Alaikum Alsallah” (‘may peace be upon you also’).

Hearing these words frequently on a recent visit to a predominantly Muslim country, I reflected that perhaps in Brexit-divided Britain we could benefit from speaking about peace to each other.

Many Christian churches invite worshippers to offer a sign of peace during the service, and the greeting “Peace be with you” is exchanged.

Giving peace a chance certainly has merits: even in the usually courteous letters pages of the Henley Standard, we read some vehemently expressed Brexit opinions.

Passionately held convictions on both sides, are heard everywhere. We know that Brexit disagreements have divided families and damaged friendships. Demonstrations and marches across Britain have led to bitter confrontations.

Much more worryingly, there are increased reports of hate crime and about extremist groups.

So reconciliation, or peace-making, is clearly required. But how can it be achieved? It is easy to say “let’s find reconciliation” but much more challenging in practice.

In a previous Thought for the Week column, Glyn Millington suggested that “a little respect, a little imaginative understanding of those we most dislike” is needed.

Applying his insight to the Brexit debate, we find the Christian belief that we should try by our actions to demonstrate God’s love for all humanity. Building bridges between people is indeed His work.

One way forward is that of conflict resolution, which requires participants to listen actively to their opponent.

You may have heard it in the current Radio 4 series Across the Red Line. Each person states their case to the other, who — and this is the clever bit — must then summarise their opponent’s views.

A conflict resolution expert helps them to find areas of agreement by listening carefully to each other. It’s difficult, complex work but ultimately progress can be made. Humour, patience and mutual respect are key to the process.

We realise there’s no quick fix to the current painful situation, but if we can stop shouting and try instead to listen attentively to those with whom we disagree, maybe, just maybe, it could be a step towards a more peaceful future.