Let actions speak louder than words

“LIFE and death are in the power of the tongue.” So says the book of Proverbs in the Bible; which is a neat way of saying that our words can harm or heal, please or poison, kill or cure. Probably we’ve all been on the receiving end of both kinds — and know which we prefer.

Often, though, it’s not as clear-cut as all that. Words can be slippery, and their effect rather more insidious.

I confess to being annoyingly pedantic when I think I detect a misuse of language. It’s not unusual to hear me shout at the radio or wax eloquent over apostrophes. Who, for example, is “the public”? So many sweeping generalisations about what the public thinks or wants or has a right to know!

Surely the whole Brexit debacle is enough to prove that we’re hardly a homogeneous bunch — more like a motley crew holding every shade of opinion.

In any case, no one has ever asked me what I thought. And no, we don’t have a right to know, for example, the name of someone accused of an offence the minute the rumour is started. In this country we are surely supposed to be innocent until proved guilty, tried not by the media but in court.

No, I don’t have a right to know — there are far too many words about “rights” these days — and what’s more I don’t want to...

And the rush to label, and therefore dismiss one another! Disagree with some aspect of Israeli politics? You’re labelled anti-Semitic. No, that’s not logical. Once played Aladdin in a pantomime? Racist! No, that’s not logical. Have reservations about same-sex relationships? Homophobic! No, that’s not logical either.

Phobia means fear or hatred of — not simply a differing opinion about a lifestyle choice. Not only is such use of language cheap and inaccurate, it results in polarising and dismissive attitudes which, ironically, serve only to prejudice and fragment.

It’s not just being pedantic to want to use words accurately. If, like Humpty Dumpty in Alice in Wonderland, we think we can make a word mean whatever we want it to mean, we are indeed on a slippery slope to a Babel of misunderstanding, self-righteousness and faction.

So where does that leave a God who longs to communicate with us? Are his words any safer in our hands, or will they too be mis-represented, mis-used, abused even?

‘In the beginning was the Word...‘ Just the one? Well, yes. From the beginning, it seems God was well aware of the dangers of mere language, though he seemingly spoke plenty of words.

But he also spoke the word that became flesh. Jesus, the body language of God; Jesus, who said “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life” and he lived it. You can argue with words, twist words, use words as weapons — but you can’t argue with a life lived in an utterly true and redemptive way. Can you?