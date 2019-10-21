Trusting God will set your mind free

WHAT are you anxious about? The big publicky-aired anxieties at the moment seem to be Brexit on the political and economic front, and climate change which has implications for us all.

Anxiety seems to lie behind much of the anger and mutual contempt expressed by those who differ on such subjects, as well as the despair of at least some young people.

You can see it on almost any internet “comments” page, the ugliness and malice that is driven by anxiety and the rage it generates.

Christians pray to God “your kingdom come your will be done” on a regular basis. It’s a prayer which implies that, indeed, all is not well with us or our world, but also that God is in charge and that he can bring things right.

It’s a prayer which tells us not to be anxious, not to give up, but to trust. That’s what faith is — not believing six crazy things before breakfast but trusting that God is in charge and is on your side.

Now the cynical will find that idea laughably simple-minded or tragically clueless depending on temperament, but why not play with the idea just a little? What might it look like, maybe here in Henley, if we really took seriously the God who is on our side?

It might make us more relaxed, more free about our agenda for the place in which we live. No need to hold our own corner as viciously as we can if we know that we shall be cared for.

No need to have more than our share because under God’s care enough really is enough.

A willingness to trust God who provides might set us free to share the riches that the earth yields. It might set us free to live more simply; it might set us free to be more thankful for what we’ve got and less worried about what we will need. It might set us free for serving in the community knowing that our little contribution doesn’t have to be the whole thing, that there is more which God will do and is preparing already.

Talking about God’s sovereignty doesn’t have to be pious chatter — if we take it seriously it can free us to face the community’s problems unencumbered by fears for ourselves.

Paul writes in his beautiful little letter to the church at Philippi: “Let each of you look not to your own interests but to the interests of others.

“Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ, who though he was in the form of God did not count equality with God a thing to be exploited, but emptied himself, taking the form of a slave.”

Maybe trust in God’s sovereignty can free us to find that mind, to look after the interests of others. The vision of heaven might set you free to be good neighbours, good citizens, might set us free to be good news.