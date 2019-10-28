Don’t feel lonely, God is with us all

IN the past, many people had a strong sense of corporate identity, of belonging to a family, local community, or nation.

But now, increasingly, we see ourselves not so much as members of a group but rather as isolated individuals.

That is hardly surprising when one considers the social changes that have occurred in recent decades. Ours is a mobile society. Young people today are unlikely to spend all their lives in one town or village in the way many of their ancestors did.

Neighbours come and go with a frequency that discourages any great investment in relationships and the chances are that people work miles from where they live anyway, so we hardly see them.

Friendships in the workplace seldom go much deeper. The days when employees could expect to spend most of their working lives with one company of people are gone.

The result is an ever-growing phone list of contacts, full of acquaintances, but very few real friends.

Technology offers to fill the gap but we struggle to get beyond the superficial. One might receive scores of texts and emails every day but still feel very lonely and isolated.

As an antidote to this, at the heart of the Bible we find Psalm 139. It contains two truths that may help us all:

1. God knows us (verses 1-6).

In its opening six verses there are eight different Hebrew words that stack up to tell us that God knows our story intimately. Each of these words conveys a different layer of God’s knowledge of us.

Combined, they picture God like a detective, tracking even our most mundane activities, studying us even when we think we’re alone. He dissects our inner world into parts, discerning what makes us tick and why we do what we do. He has such a grasp of each one of us that He knows precisely what we will say or do next, as if it had already been uttered or performed.

So God knows our heart, our fears, thoughts, motives, dreams and frustrations. He knows our past, present and our future. He understands us. He notices what’s going on around me, to me, inside me. He gets me!

That might sound unnerving if we were to think of God as a Big Brother-type of figure but there is more.

2. God pursues a friendship with us (verses 7-12)

When the psalmist David affirmed God’s thorough knowledge of himself, he concluded in verse 6 that it it was beyond me. What he meant is “I just can’t deal with this — it’s too overwhelming!”

David’s first instinct is the same as ours: How can I escape? Where can I hide? If He knows all that, He knows I’m a hypocrite, He has heard my lies, He saw what I did last week.

In verse 7 he says: “Where can I go to escape Your Spirit? Where can I flee from Your presence?”

David’s fear of total exposure moved him to ponder if there was some retreat, geographically or spiritually, to which he could secret himself away.

But there’s no hiding from God. “He tracks my path,” says David, but not to point out what’s wrong or exact justice from me. He is determined to give me grace, to be involved in my life.

That’s what David is saying in verse 10 when he says: “If I could ride the sun’s rays and fly at blinding speeds to some remote place or bury myself under miles of ocean, even there..” Even there, he writes, Your hand will lead me (that’s guidance); Your right hand will hold on to me (that’s security).

You know what this means, don’t you? We are wanted by God. Over and over in the Bible, we see this affirmed. We are called God’s beloved, chosen, dearly loved children. We are told that nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus.

When we feel the crushing weight of loneliness and wonder if we would be missed if you were gone, remember this: how He loves you and me. He pledges to us that when we belong to Him because of faith in Christ Jesus, we will never be separated again.

You and I matter to God so much He sent His Son to die on a cross for us. We belong, we are cherished, we can be loved and can be His friends wherever we live — forever!