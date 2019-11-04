Like faded ink, I need a good shake

HERE’S a bit of domestic archaeology for you. On a shelf in my study there is an ink bottle. The ink is used for filling in the church wedding registers and the copies of the entries therein which have to be sent to the registrar once a quarter.

The ink is rather special, a blue/black concoction made to a Victorian recipe that does not fade in the light over time as most biros and many modern inks will.

These records have to last a long time so that genealogists of future generations can find out all about us, or at least about those of us who get married.

The problem is that while the writing does not fade, the ink in the bottle itself becomes rather pale over time, giving the register entries a slightly ethereal look not unsuited to a big book locked away in an ancient building.

The reason is that if undisturbed for a while the ingredients of the ink begin to separate, the dark pigment settles to the bottom and after a while forms a crust which cannot be disturbed by shaking.

The only solution is to buy a new bottle, though the old one is still half-full.

Ever since the Nineties, when it became possible to marry at golf clubs and hotels, or even Temple Island, fewer people are marrying in churches, especially the less picturesque non-conformist chapels, and there is little reason to disturb the ink bottle from one year to the next, so separation, settlement and a general textual ghostliness results.

A recent encounter with that ink bottle left me feeling that just like said receptacle — I need a good shaking up, and I need it fairly regularly.

That’s true of me physically, for sure. I spend too much time almost chained to this computer, this desk, these books, and I need to get the pulse racing, the lungs panting and the muscles, such as they are, straining more often. I feel more alive when I do that.

But it’s even more true spiritually and intellectually. It is so easy to morally and spiritually become way too set in our ways, far too settled to see anyone else’s point of view or even understand why they might take it.

I find as I get older that I need to spend time listening and talking with those who disagree with me. I need a good shaking at that level too. It keeps me awake and alive.

So I am genuinely grateful to those atheists and agnostics who want to debate and discuss, rather than abuse or dismiss, and I’m grateful to those religious types from various communities who will talk and try to understand rather than excommunicate or ignore.

I learn a lot from them and am reminded what is important on a regular basis. Like sharks among mackerel, they keep me on my toes.