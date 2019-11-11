Good leadership requires respect and tolerance

THE quality of my recent Mediterranean cruise has caused me to reflect on those most basic of human virtues, namely tolerance and leadership.

To live daily in a cocoon of happiness enhanced by a multiracial and multilingual crew of 843 souls from 34 disparate nations supporting approximately 2,000 passengers from around the world is indeed idyllic — but why does it work so effectively?

I can only articulate the argument of tolerance.

Members of the crew constantly promoted a common mission of passenger happiness while working in daily harmony under the inclusive leadership of the ship’s captain and officers.

The captain displayed inspirational leadership in his daily contact with his community and with humour to the fore.

At no point was a master-servant relationship evident — the hierarchy of command was respected and tolerated by all.

In turn, there was no arrogant expectation from passengers as mutually harmonious relationships with an enthusiastic crew prospered.

How different from our modern world of constant acrimony and bile.

Our political leaders are wrestling with world affairs but are often mired in corruption or having the values of the gutter when dealing with us ordinary mortals.

Our world is full of authoritarian and divisive language uttered in our name.

Not one leader displays the Lord Reith and BBC values of “Nation shall speak peace unto nation”.

Over the centuries the qualities of tolerance and leadership have been much more memorable and often iconic.

Jesus was assertive with his message of “Give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s”. (Mark 12:17).

The crowd marvelled at his perception and calming message, understanding the tolerance meaning.

St Francis of Assisi (1182-1226) sought, through prayer, to give all people the values of tolerance and love: “...Where there is hatred let me sow love

Grant that I may not so much need to be consoled as console

To be understood as to understand

To be loved as to love…”

How alien to our leaders is Voltaire’s universal tolerance, which finds its highest expression in the famous sentence: “I wholly disapprove of what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it.”

Hillary Clinton’s book of the Nineties, It Takes A Village, is based on the African proverb of the same title.

It explains how it takes a community to prepare a child to take its rightful place in a tolerant, caring and multiracial society free from predatory dangers.

So where does the search for tolerance start here in Henley? Why not with our children? Let us teach them to respect role models of the highest quality. No false Gods.

It also starts with our leaders having the highest values of respect and tolerance and realising the values of working together and co-operation.

We shall all know we have achieved a better society when we can be free of the atrocious headline of several weeks ago calling out Townlands Memorial Hospital as “rubbish”.

A few considered moments and a more tolerant attitude by those concerned would have made us all realise that people try to do their very best for others most of the time.

Let us appreciate each other a little more and criticise a little less and we shall all be happier.

As we move towards Christmas, let us all be more enlightened about our actions and attitudes towards others, thus setting a good example to future generations, irrespective of our backgrounds, faith, creed and ethnicity.