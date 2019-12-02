Don’t leave it late to turn to Christ

A SHORT period of hiding that ends with the finder heralding “Coming, ready or not!” is an experience most if not all of us will be familiar with from childhood.

Those stern, inflexible words of warning make no allowance for hesitancy or indecision.

At the end of this month Christian churches move into the season of Advent, which means “coming”.

It covers the four-week period leading up to Christmas when we celebrate the coming of God into the world in the person of Jesus. However, its significance is not confined to preparing us for the first coming of Christ.

Advent is double-edged, remembering Christ’s birth and His promised future return.

This “second coming” is a major theme of the Bible’s message. There are more than 200 references to it in the New Testament.

The certainty of the event itself is matched by the uncertainty of when it will happen. As Jesus said, “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father”.

So the emphasis is on keeping alert and being ready for the moment of God’s choosing.

Time involves eternity and the way we use the time given to us in this life not only affects our lives now but has implications for eternity.

An old proverb popularised in Dickens’ David Copperfield says, “Procrastination is the thief of time”.

Putting off until tomorrow what should be done today can be a habit that persists until it is too late and the opportunity has gone forever to turn to Christ. Jesus is coming… ready or not!