My poem in praise of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM is a liminal place to visit, standing just inside the Israeli/Palestinian border and surrounded by the “separation wall”.
The Christian presence in this part of the world is under threat today from security conscious Israel on the one hand and militant Islam on the other.
In this poem I try to bring the language of a traditional western Christmas into close contact with the realpolitik of a life on the edge, as Bethlehem continues to find itself.
Wise Men 2016
The bus passed
concrete blocks
barrier raised
men with guns
waved us through.
On the hill
a tower
bristling masts,
and barbed wire,
kept watch by
night and day
o’er walls too
high to climb;
the sheep are
difficult.
No star or
angel could
outshine these
floodlights spot
lights searchlights
raking fields
spitting news:
Wanted: Peace
No Reward
Your sons are
Glory to
A sign said
BETHLEHEM
“House of Bread”
Some plastic
flowers were
there tree tied
crucified,
like the place,
making hope
welcome or
lamenting
memory.
09 December 2019
