My poem in praise of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM is a liminal place to visit, standing just inside the Israeli/Palestinian border and surrounded by the “separation wall”.

The Christian presence in this part of the world is under threat today from security conscious Israel on the one hand and militant Islam on the other.

In this poem I try to bring the language of a traditional western Christmas into close contact with the realpolitik of a life on the edge, as Bethlehem continues to find itself.

Wise Men 2016

The bus passed

concrete blocks

barrier raised

men with guns

waved us through.

On the hill

a tower

bristling masts,

and barbed wire,

kept watch by

night and day

o’er walls too

high to climb;

the sheep are

difficult.

No star or

angel could

outshine these

floodlights spot

lights searchlights

raking fields

spitting news:

Wanted: Peace

No Reward

Your sons are

Glory to

A sign said

BETHLEHEM

“House of Bread”

Some plastic

flowers were

there tree tied

crucified,

like the place,

making hope

welcome or

lamenting

memory.