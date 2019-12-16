Greg’s shed secret

WASN’T much of a shed really, it just stood at the edge of the village, like an old friend awaiting a visit.

No one gave it a second thought, not until recently anyway, when Billy Brandon told Greg that they were going to knock it down and build flats, whoever “they” were.

Just ask anyone, Greg thought, everyone in the village had played there when they were children. Even his granny could remember visiting as a child and it had been there long before that as gran said her mother and even her mother’s mother had loved the low wooden building.

So how could all the adults have forgotten? Does growing up make you forget everything?

Greg had to do something. He spoke to his mum. He talked to the oldest teacher in school who had always lived in the village. He even spoke to the vicar at Sunday school — after all, he was really, really old.

But still no one listened.

Then suddenly today, when Greg was off to the shed, he spotted bulldozers. Without thinking, he found himself standing between the beloved building and the red-faced owner of a monster machine.

“Stop! You can’t,” shouted Greg. “This is a special place.”

He flinched as the man jumped from the massive machine; this was going to mean trouble. But suddenly the man smiled. “Do you know,” he said, “I think I can remember playing here when I was a child. Let’s take one last look inside then I’m afraid I have no choice, I really must clear the land for the builders.”

Greg crossed his fingers and prayed: please, please, please, let him remember how special this place is, he whispered as the workman tugged at the large wooden door.

He was not disappointed.

“Thank you,” Greg whispered, clasping his hands as he stared at the flickering corn-yellow glow.

In the middle of the golden aura were cows and sheep. There were shepherds and three well-dressed men. And there, in the very centre, was a baby in a manger with Mary and Joseph smiling proudly.

Normally the children were the only ones to see this spectacle on Christmas Eve but Greg knew this was a special day.

It is not only at Christmas we must remember baby Jesus, he thought, it is every day, always and you can find him in the strangest places.

The shed is still there today. You can see it for yourself if you look.