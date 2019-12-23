Like shepherds, we must care for others

BY this time next year I will have retired as Bishop of Dorchester and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the editor for allowing me to contribute my Thought for the Week at Christmas over the past few years.

Each year I pray that something may strike me afresh from the Christmas story that I can then use as a basis for my writing and preaching over that period.

This year my mind has been focusing particularly on the shepherds.

Of course, I realise that is all caught up in thoughts of my retirement as the last symbolic act in a bishop’s final services is when he lays down his pastoral staff —his shepherd’s crook — on the altar. Laying it down symbolises both a laying down of authority but also of pastoral responsibility.

And it’s that pastoral responsibility that I’ve been reflecting on in connection with the shepherds.

As far as we know, there was nothing particularly remarkable about them. That first Christmas Eve they were out on the fields around Bethlehem looking after their sheep as they, and probably their fathers and grandfathers, had always done.

Socially, of course, they were, as a group, rather isolated. Theirs was not a job that was held in high esteem. Rather it was one — because it could be rather dirty and smelly — that was viewed with

disdain.

But it was to those ordinary, unremarkable shepherds that the angels came with their message of good news. Good News of the Saviour born in Bethlehem. Good News of the One who is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

That, of course, connected with another use of the image of the shepherd. For whether it was the psalmist, or the prophets, or royalty themselves, the role of kings was frequently likened to that of being shepherds.

Monarchs could be good shepherds or bad shepherds but whoever they were they had the responsibility of caring for their people.

So when Jesus spoke of himself as being a good shepherd later in his life he was deliberately picking up an image connected with royalty.

But I wonder, too, if he was not going even beyond that for the psalmist, and others, also described God as their shepherd.

In using the image, therefore, Jesus picks up on all three themes. The shepherd who lives on the margins of society and who many despise; the shepherd who is a king; the shepherd who is God himself.

And even though none of us can talk of ourselves in quite that way, all of us can care for others as the shepherds did for their flocks.

I am writing this before we go to the polls. Like all the pundits, I cannot predict the result but one thing I do know and that is that there will be winners and losers. Some, no doubt, will be feeling elated, while others will be deeply disappointed.

But all of us are called to care for each other at such times. For God sent his Son as the Good Shepherd to us all and we are given the privilege and responsibility of following in his steps.

And may I send my Christmas wishes and every blessing to you all.

Rt Rev Bishop Colin Fletcher, Bishop of Dorchester