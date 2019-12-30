Crib notes on His concern for man

THIS year the unveiling of the Christmas crib in Rome was controversial because there was also a figure of a naked man.

Among the traditional figures were depictions of the corporal works of mercy, in this case “clothe the naked”.

Although this shocked many, the crib has always been a means of communicating, in a radical way, God’s powerful concern for us. This is true since it was invented by St Francis of Assisi in 1223.

St Francis wanted to reveal his message using the image of the crib and it still speaks powerfully to us.

The crib reveals that Jesus was born in poverty; an image of the humility of God becoming one-with-us.

Kings and shepherds stand together, united as one before this child. The ox and the ass play an important part as they reveal the unity of creation.

In his first crib, Francis shocked his audience by bringing a real ox and donkey to stand by the manger. They had literally seen nothing like this before.

The crib still has the power to shock. I have a crib that I bought in Bethlehem, in which the security wall runs through the middle of the scene and the three kings find themselves shut out on the other side of the wall.

The crib can speak powerfully to every age and time. The issues of our time, climate change, migrants and refugees, social mobility, creation, poverty, family cohesion and homelessness, all find their place in the crib.

In our church we have a special crib set, which for the last 14 years we have sent out every night throughout Advent. We ask each family in the parish to find a place in their home for the Holy Family.

This has proven to be a powerful means of preparing ourselves for Christmas and focusing on what really matters at this time.

If I were to make one suggestion this Christmas, it would be to buy a crib. If you don’t have one, they come in all shapes and sizes with different designs and figures and a budget to suit all.

Now is a great time to look. There is bound to be one that would look great in your home.

I would also advise you to keep it on display for as long as possible. It can be that last piece of Christmas that can help us through the dark nights of winter.

In our church and at St Mary’s we will be keeping our crib on display until February 2, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, or Candlemas.

We will be celebrating this feast with extra solemnity next year as it falls on a Sunday. This is because Jesus, the light of the world, whose love for us speaks powerfully from the crib, is a message for every season.

I wish you a very happy New Year.