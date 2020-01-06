Help to bring out what is best in us

LONG ago I was sitting in a Greek tutorial, looking at part of Plato’s The Republic in fact.

Professor Gulley had just asked a rather tricky question and while I stumbled towards an answer he reached down some ancient volume from his bookshelf, blew the dust from the top saying “Ah yes, one of my favourites” and sat down.

Despite this little pantomime, he had completely lost my attention because on the telegraph pole outside was a a bird I had never seen before, large, reddish brown with hints of grey. Buzzard? No because when it took off I saw a distinctive V-shaped tail... it was, of course, a red kite.

Back then there were only about 12 breeding pairs in the UK, most of them in the hills and bogs around Tregaron and not far from Lampeter where I was studying at the time.

When I moved on from mid-Wales I thought I would never see them again. Yet here I am in Henley, where I saw a wake of kites on my Boxing Day walk and can see them any day I wish. Brilliant.

That’s a story about people as much as birds. About individual and group enthusiasm, about local, regional and even national government, and organisations which care about wildlife. It’s about individuals and groups catching a vision and making it real.

Those birds circling over Henley remind me at the start of a new year and a new decade that people can be utterly amazing. They can see a challenge, develop solutions, plan a strategy, build alliances, overcome obstacles, persuade the doubtful and generally rise to the occasion.

Our way of life, so much better for the vast majority of people in the UK than it was say a century ago, is a monument to human creativity, skill, planning and co-operation.

It is also a monument to our blindness, our not seeing the damage we do, even in some of our brightest moments, and our knack of making sure that others, most notably the natural world, carry the cost of our blindness.

The Bible tells us both that we are amazing, made in God’s image, and that his image in us is flawed, damaged. And that the way to release the best in us is to follow the one in whom God’s image is undamaged, undimmed. Jesus, whose birth we have just celebrated.

This new year, this new decade, we face some huge challenges personally, locally, nationally, globally. Everything from losing weight to climate change, with Brexit somewhere in the middle.

We can face this from our worst selves. Primarily from fear and defensiveness. That is practical atheism, a denial of God’s power to bring life out of deadly situations.

“Just get rid of them and we’ll be all right” is a dangerous fantasy whoever is saying it.

Or we can face it with our best side forward. Dropping the name-calling and negativity and instead encouraging creativity and genuine efforts to bring positive change wherever we see them, even from those with whom we most disagree.

The Christmas-to-Easter faith tells us that goodness, truth, sacrifice and love are not wasted — so, for the way of resurrection, (even for red kites) look out for those who try to bring out what is best in us. People and, yes, politicians can be amazing.

Will you encourage them?