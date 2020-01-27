Be prepared with the help of God

HOW prepared are we? On this day (January 24) in 1908, Robert Baden-Powell published the first part of his Scouting for Boys, the manual that was to become so instrumental in the origins of the Boy Scouts movement.

The Boy Scouts Association itself was formed in 1910, as was the Girl Guides Association, and here we are 110 years later with both organisations still going strong.

Right from its origins the scouts have adopted a motto based upon Baden-Powell’s initials: Be

Prepared. Well, no doubt many of us have benefited at some point in our lives from these organisations, either as children or parents.

But it strikes me that this motto is apt for the UK as we move rapidly towards the end of the first month of this new decade. With Brexit imminent, how prepared are we? Even as individuals, how prepared are we for what the year 2020 will bring, let alone this new decade?

The likelihood is that it will bring a mixture of good and bad, of happy and sad, of comfort and of hardship. Such is the nature of life. Some things will no doubt work out as we had hoped for, others will take us by surprise, perhaps even leaving us reeling.

How important is it, therefore, for each one of us to have something immovable as the very foundation of our lives? Something that will not be wrecked or whipped out from underneath us.

The trouble is, of course, that anything that is merely of human origin does not fall into that category. As human beings, we do tend to be rather fickle. As politics regularly reveals, we have a habit of changing our minds so those things and structures we thought were rock solid develop cracks and become unstable. Such is the case with all merely human institutions, cultures and even world views.

How good it is to know that there is something, or better, someone who remains constant, unchanging and immovable. The Word of God reminds us that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever”. The one certainty among the shifting sands of our human history and the one through whom we too can be prepared for all eventualities.

Not that we won’t still be taken by surprise, nor have to face both the joys and sorrows of our human existence.

But we will be able to do so with the assurance of the eternal permanence of that which our lives are built upon and with the knowledge that whatever comes our way in 2020, in this new decade, or even throughout the remainder of our lives here on earth, our own future remains eternally secure.

As the apostle Paul reminded the early Christians in Rome: there is nothing in all creation that “will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord”.

Surely, this is the best way to be prepared for this coming year and for all eternity.