We are blessed even in interesting times

WE have had an interesting few months in Ipsden.

Some planned events took a lot of preparation and were a long time coming. Others arrived unexpectedly and required a quicker response.

In both cases much prayer and discussion have been required. This involved the community beyond the regular church congregation and parochial church council.

We are now halfway through a major building project. This started at the beginning of November and is to provide a new disabled toilet in our former vestry.

We have wanted and debated how we could have a proper loo in the church for many years. A number of possible solutions was discussed. Finally, we have agreed the design and location and, very importantly, secured the funding.

The loo project is proceeding largely thanks to the tireless fundraising efforts of the Friends of St Mary’s Ipsden.

As part of this re-ordering of our west end, the PCC also decided to replace the old and hazardous staircase to the organ loft.

We felt this was important to make our newly restored organ accessible to a wider range of organists, not just budding mountaineers. We will also have new cupboards and a little area for admin.

The stairs project is being funded from funds held by the PCC and built up over the years and husbanded through the prudence of our long-serving treasurer.

The growth of these funds has sometimes been contentious in the wider community.

However, we have needed to be financially secure to cover new work as well as normal parish expenditure. Almost miraculously, grant monies and payments from the Friends have matched the outgoings as planned, enabling the PCC-funded parts of the project to happen.

At the end of this, thanks to hard work, prayer and good stewardship, our little church will have evolved into an even more welcoming place.

In the last year our previously silent bells have been conserved and rehung, the pipe organ has been rebuilt and made safely accessible and we will have a loo and washing facilities.

This brings me on to our other interesting time.

Our vicar retired in August. The other clergy in the Langtree Team, along with the laity, covered the services during the subsequent interregnum but we hoped and prayed for a replacement.

These prayers have been answered and we were able to appoint a new vicar just before Christmas.

We look forward to welcoming the Rev John Blair and his wife Jean to Ipsden this month and his licensing in February.

Shortly after this, Bishop Colin will return to Ipsden to welcome John and bless our building project.

This will be a culmination of much prayer, hard work, prudence and planning by this small church family and the wider community.

We are hugely blessed, even in these interesting times.