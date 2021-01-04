To trust in Jesus requires humility

WELL, so much for 2020. To say that it won’t go down in history as our favourite year would be an understatement — it has been a train-wreck of a year.

So how are you feeling about 2021? Let me share how I am feeling in a word — humbled.

This time last year, various plans looked to be shaping up very encouragingly, both for us as a family and for our church family. We had planned weekends away, family celebrations, church-family trips and a holiday club. We had it all planned out. It was going to be fabulous.

So, as I approach 2021, I feel humbled. Here’s how one part of the Bible puts it:

“Now listen, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money’. Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. Instead, you ought to say, ‘If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that’. As it is, you boast in your arrogant schemes. All such boasting is evil.” (James 4:13-16).

It’s not planning per se that’s under fire here, it’s the kind of self-confidence that assumes we’re in complete control.

Perhaps covid-19 has taught us all a little humility? We’re not in control. But the good news of the Bible is that God is.

We may not always understand his purposes but that he loves us is without question. He sent Jesus to die in our place, so that no matter how bad things in 2021 might be, if we trust him, we can be forgiven, know his love and have a certain eternal future the other side of death.

To trust in Jesus, and the God who sent him to save us, requires humility and an acknowledgement of our own need: we are sinners who need forgiving, lost people who need finding and wanderers who need leading.

Finally, to admit we are not in control, and learn to trust the one who is and who loves us, is the most liberating thing you could do as 2021 begins.