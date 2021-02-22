You are not alone with that big load

IN the 19th century, ships were often recklessly overloaded with cargo.

As a result, ships sank and crews and cargoes were lost.

Samuel Plimsoll (1824-1898), Liberal MP for Derby, engineer and coal merchant, led the charge for legislation to create a maximum cargo line on the side of all ships.

“Load Lines” we know were used from the 12th century but became known as the Plimsoll line and are to be seen today on hulls of ships around the world.

Sometimes, like those ships, our lives can seem overloaded with fears, anxieties and struggles.

The combination of the multiple challenges of the last 10 months, and hoped- for changes during 2021, mean many are at a low ebb. Many I have recently spoken to have a sense that they are “going under”.

Wonderfully, we have the offer of someone who will help us to carry the load.

Jesus Christ promises that as we come to him, he will carry our burdens. We do not need to struggle on alone.

The Apostle Peter reminds us, “humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that He may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:6&7).

The pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have caused a weariness among many of us. How encouraging that there is one who knows our load limits. We are not alone.