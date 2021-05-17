When life is tough God is on my side

I AM a Christian, not because I have all the answers. I don’t think I know it all. I have studied as hard as I can — I have degrees from two universities to prove it — but I still have lots of questions. I am still learning.

I’m not claiming to be better than anyone else. I’m not bragging. I’m admitting I have failed in lots of things in life and I can’t ever make up for the debt I owe to others or to God.

I’m not claiming to be perfect. I’ve got a long way to go. I’ve got lots of faults — just ask my children. I know some things that need to change, the rest I still need to be humbly taught.

I’m not in myself an especially strong character. I’ve been hurt really badly in life and never fully recovered. I still feel the pain of heartache. But I know when I pray that God gives me the strength I need to carry on.

I’m not judging anybody else. I know I need forgiveness as much as anyone but I know God loves me and that is very special.

I don’t say I am a Christian to blow my own trumpet. It’s more an expression of the fact that I know I need God to be my guide through the struggles of life. I have found he will never let me down, even when life is tough.

I still have questions: I don’t know why God has allowed this pandemic. I don’t know why he allows any of the suffering we see in the world. But, I know Jesus himself suffered unjustly, and that he understands these things even if I do not.

You might say that for me being a Christian is a profession. But God found me way before I started working for the church. He reached out to me — not because I grew up in a Christian family — but because of what Jesus had already done.

I knew the history, that he lived and died and rose again. These are facts from the pages of history but I found that they still mattered even across the centuries. You could say he found me, and I found his love. That is why I am a Christian.