Help is at hand for marriage problems

“MARRIAGE is a gift of God in creation” — so reads the marriage service that many of us will have either gone through personally, or attended as a guest.

Most of us who are married will be able to think of many occasions where marriage has felt like just that: a gift.

However, when two flawed human beings commit to being together “for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health”, there will always be seasons when marriage feels like a huge challenge.

All of us tend to prioritise our own needs over the needs of our spouse and all of us are subject to the temptations that, sadly, destroy thousands of marriages every year.

It’s not just the high-profile events of this last week: after nearly 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic and all the extra pressure it has created, it is no surprise that many marriages are feeling under more strain than usual. However, the Bible’s conviction remains that marriage really is a gift of God for our blessing and that when couples commit to working through issues and challenges, they can emerge stronger and more joyful on the other side.

God is not just for marriage in general, he’s for your marriage specifically.

If you or a friend could do with a marriage MOT, we are planning to run the “marriage course” in the autumn. It’s a brilliant series of sessions designed to strengthen and grow your marriage, so that it can be experienced as it was designed, a gift of God.

This free course is run by Christians but is aimed for people of all faiths and none. If you would be interested in joining, please me email on sam.brewster@

trinityatfour.org.uk