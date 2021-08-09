Lighten up for true spirituality

WRITER Tomie de Paola concludes The Clown of God with the old juggler Giovanni being overcome with sadness when he finds the image of a sullen child sitting on the Virgin’s knee in a monastery chapel.

Determined to create an air of happiness, he paints his face and takes out his juggling balls, which he still carried in his bag, to give one last performance. At the climax he throws the golden ball into the air with the cry, “The sun in the heavens” and falls down dead.

When the monks come to carry him away, they notice that the infant is smiling, a golden ball in his arms.

“Whoever has heard the laughter of a child or seen sudden delight on the face of a lonely old man has understood in those brief moments, mysteries deeper than love.”

So wrote President Richard Nixon when he proclaimed August 1 to 7 to be International Clown Week.

There is another children’s story about a prince from the Kingdom of Serious, who wants to have some fun.

He sails away from the oh-too-serious kingdom and reaches the Kingdom of Silly, where he meets the princess of Silly.

He learns to stand on his head and experiences tickling for the first time in his life. The two become friends and take the best of the two worlds to their homes.

In such a serious world, we must embrace the silly. Should not life be fun? So many of us want to be taken seriously, but perhaps we could be less “serious” and more “sincere”.

Clowns are anything but serious and dignified. They are jokers, fools, show-offs. But clowns are also very sensitive; they cry easily. They make us laugh, but also irritate us, make us uneasy. They titillate our conscience. When we laugh at them, we are really laughing at ourselves.

The clown leaves happiness where he goes and takes misery away with him.

Clowning offers us respite from our self-doubts and fears and opens us to a spirituality of joy.

Through their knowledge of themselves and their ability to listen, through their presence in the everyday world and their childishness, their goodness, their humility and their patience, clowns lead us on the long, bright path of the fruits of the spirit. We go home feeling lighter, more alive and closer to God. (Galatians 5. 22)

From ancient times, jesters have spoken the unspeakable truth to power, to everyone’s amusement, that the emperor has no clothes.

The more power we acquire, the more questions we discover and we keep looking for more answers, for truth, for meaning, for purpose and for happiness.

The more we search for answers, the more lost we become and this is the cosmic joke.

If you’re able to find the humour in life, then you’ll agree that, as humans, we are in fact the punchline to the entire cosmic joke. We are all already our clowns.

Clowns and the spirit they represent are vital to the maintenance of our humanity.