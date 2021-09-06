Saying sorry and really meaning it

“WE are sorry but all our operators are busy.”

How often have you heard that when trying to update your insurance policy or make an enquiry?

The word “sorry” was originally spelt sore and only got its double r in Middle English to make the pronunciation clear.

It has nothing to do with sorrow and originally meant grim or covered in sores.

Not quite what that automated answer means and not quite what we usually mean, either.

I apologise much more accurately expresses what we mean.

The word to apologise comes from Greek and means to make a defence.

We do that far more often, for example, “I apologise for keeping you waiting but I had to make a phone call” or “I’m sorry I ran over your flowerbed but I was late for work”.

We excuse ourselves, even as we say we are sorry.

These non-apologies are everywhere.

For example, “I am sorry that you feel hurt” puts all the blame back on to the victim because they have allowed themselves to feel hurt.

A different version of the same apology is the bewildered, “I’m sorry if you feel upset”.

There is a third, much rarer, possibility: “I am sorry that I have hurt you. “

This acknowledges that the apologiser is actually responsible for the hurt. How often have you received an apology of this kind rather than one of the first two examples?

We all find it hard to say we are sorry in a genuine way. It means recognising that we have done something wrong and it also means allowing ourselves to step into the other person’s shoes, feel their pain and then experience real remorse.

In other words, we feel grim and as if we have sores in our mind.

Sometimes that remorse can be channelled into making things better; sometimes there is nothing to be done other than to express real regret and take the consequences.

In many religions there is a time when people admit to God that they have done something wrong.

“I am sorry that you feel hurt” or “I am sorry if you feel upset” aren’t options in that context.

When we are apologising to God, we need to express real remorse.

The marvellous thing is that God forgives anyone who is truly sorry, anyone who is not offering any defence but is filled with the pain of their grim wrongdoing.