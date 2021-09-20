Christianity’s USP: Jesus redeems sins

MY great grandfather, the Rev Henry Harries, was a renowned Welsh Baptist minister.

People came from miles around to listen to his sermon on Sundays, which was, and expected to be, two hours long.

His most common theme was to exhort the congregation to repent their sins and thereby avoid eternal hell fire and damnation.

Such a sermon today, both for its length and content, would empty rather than fill a church or chapel.

Sin is very much out of fashion. If you were to ask someone, “Are you a sinner?”, you are likely to get a very negative response, possibly even some verbal abuse.

We live in a materialistic world which is more about “Me-me-me”, as encouraged by celebrities, internet influencers and glossy advertising, all of which promote perfection in both looks and lifestyle as an aim in life.

People are generally more concerned with their rights and entitlements rather than their sins.

However, sin is at the very heart of the Christian faith. Without sin, repentance is an irrelevance as there is nothing to repent and without repentance, forgiveness is impossible.

In that jewel of English literature, Thomas Cranmer’s 1552 Prayer Book, the congregation makes a General Confession, which includes the words: “We have left undone those things which we ought to have done and we have done those things which we ought not to have done and there is no health in us.”

I suspect that many saying these words think they apply only to those in the pews behind.

But as St John says in his first Epistle: “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us.”

Jesus said the same even more powerfully, when he told the accusers of the woman taken in adultery: “He that is without sin, let him cast the first stone.”

Even the Church of England appears sometimes reluctant to talk about sin. It will speak about evils of society, both in the past (slavery and colonialism) and in the present (Black Lives Matter and climate change), but these are already the preserve of politicians, campaigners and commentators.

Christianity’s unique selling point includes the concept of personal sin and Jesus Christ was born, crucified and resurrected to redeem our sins.