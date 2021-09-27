Listen to others without judgement

THERE is really nothing like a good story. If we were lucky, we were introduced to the art of reading at a very early age and were therefore able to develop not only a love of language, but also of imagination and wonder, such that whole worlds would open before us to be explored.

Along with this we could also talk to friends about what we had read and explore our feelings about characters and discover that we didn’t always agree with one another about the point of the story or its meaning but these disputes were usually reconciled in time for the next chapter.

I was an avid reader as a child and still can’t read fast enough for my liking but have discovered that reading has always been a great aid to concentration and memory, so necessary as one grows and matures.

The other day I saw a cartoon which had the image of a young girl holding a book and she was saying, “Books are much better than TV because, if you fall asleep while reading, you won’t miss the ending.” Naturally, in this time of amazing technology, we probably don’t have to miss the end of any story but it’s a good point and it made me smile.

It is a well-proven fact that personal involvement in book, film, comic, magazine etc. can be amazingly therapeutic as we are able to identify with characters in the story and relate them to happenings in our own lives, leading us, hopefully, to a better understanding of situations we’re in and which is often very healing.

The Bible is full of stories, especially in the Old Testament, and they are incredibly diverse; long or short, brief or detailed, good or bad, exciting or horrendous, but they are all about human beings and their basic nature.

However, if we look carefully, throughout this group of stories we see glimpses of God’s interaction with humanity in his guidance and care.

To see the overall picture we need to consider the whole library of books of the Bible — the thread of communication, leading, love, offering, hardship and the presence of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

We need to see that the story is not over but continues with us, and with those who come after us, so we are still living and writing this incredible narrative.

In our times we too are struggling with many things seemingly overwhelming and seek to find ways of dealing with them. But we can only do what we are called to do, often in very small ways but which could make significant difference over time.

One thing in the news recently which caught my imagination is the Human Library Project, which originated in Denmark in 2000 and is slowly spreading throughout the world and has made its first foray into Britain in Norfolk.

The format here is a smaller, café-type of library where you can get a drink and “take out” a human book and have a comfortable dialogue about often uncomfortable topics.

The “books” are volunteers who come from groups in society that are often stereotyped, stigmatised, marginalised, mistreated or misunderstood, from race to religion, disability to discrimination, gender issues to mental health and more.

The hope is that by talking, questioning and “reading” each other without judgement, people can find out about each other’s background stories and reach a greater understanding. This sounds like a very good idea to me.

Hearing other people’s stories is very special and a huge privilege and we can make a start simply by developing the art of listening carefully to those we meet, either on a regular basis or through chance encounters.

We all have a story to tell and every experience matters in our human narrative.

Together, let’s make it a good story.