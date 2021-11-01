I hope for harmony in post-covid world

THERE can be little doubt that coronavirus has affected us all adversely.

As we rise Phoenix-like from our isolation of body, mind and spirit, it is essential, singly and as a group, to ask what processes we have to enable us to live in our “new normal” world.

Can our politicians give us a new sense of direction? I do not think so, although any true leadership from them would be welcome. Their vested interests and hand-to-hand combat in the trenches of modern politics makes them tainted in our eyes and without significant messages of true integrity.

Do we turn to whatever is our faith, or God? Perhaps, but we also all need the feel of human support on this earth to balance our daily efforts. Hence our own communities need to be strong and offer the wrap-around support that has been a best of British feature of our pre-covid lifestyles.

The traditional backbone of intergenerational support has been delivered through our communities and it needs to be nurtured consistently to flourish.

Our own community Statue of Liberty could shout: “Give me your weak, your vulnerable, your aged and sick, and attach them to the strong, the flourishing and the healthy and then we will all become stronger.”

An important lesson to learn is that the “whole” grows and becomes greater than just the sum of the components. It isn’t by magic this transition occurs but by human endeavour and goodwill, coupled with our unique ingenuity and spirit as human beings.

Is there divine intervention? I will leave you to supply an answer.

Let us give a portion of our precious time to others. It is no accident that we are now hearing an excess of advice — good and bad — on a topic of strategic importance to us all on work-life balance.

Work-life balance is not just an individual and personal topic to be worked out with you and your employer. It is one to be shared with others — family and community. Get it right and we shall all be spiritually enriched, both the giver and the receiver.

I do not pretend to be any sort of postulating guru on work-life balance but I would introduce you more generally to thinking about having harmony in your life.

Having started a community singing group called Harmony, the word is close to my heart. The clue is definitely in our name.

Our band of brothers and sisters have a relationship which is characterised by a lack of conflict in which respect and tolerance for each other is to the fore and we can, after civilised debate, agree a positive way forward on topics of direct relevance to our group wellbeing.

We want to be inclusive of young and old, rich and poor, infirm and healthy, and all community based. While we seek our group work-life balance, we also want, non-hedonistically, to have fun and enjoyment together and to be happy — aspirations which every human being should see as a basic right.

Now that is the form of society I want to see and also to be part of post-covid — I really would vote for that.

Harmony rules, okay!