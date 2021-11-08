You can’t love what God made too much

DO you remember the pictures of kangaroos hopping down a central street in Australia or the quiet of no planes overhead here at home or blackbirds sitting in the middle of a footpath like they owned the place?

It didn’t seem to take very long for nature to leap into life and reclaim the earth during the coronavirus lockdown.

The wonder of it gave us all a chance to pause and look at things in a new light.

Of course, life gets back to normal and the pressures of daily life reassert themselves. We dash around in our cars and the planes stack up over Heathrow once more.

I don’t know that we have really processed what it all meant yet, or if it will change the way we go about things in the long term.

In the meantime, in Glasgow, the leaders of the nations meet to make decisions which will affect all of us, kangaroos, blackbirds and humans alike.

COP26 seemed a long way off but suddenly it’s here and decisions or commitments will or won’t be made.

It took me a long time to realise that COP stands for Conference of the Parties. How special that every country on Earth is invited, the great and the small, so that everyone has a voice at the table.

We are more used to G7 or G20 summits where the rich and powerful nations meet.

Here, little islands, so vulnerable to rising seas and pollution, can club together and be heard.

As Christians, we hear the teaching of Jesus to listen to the meek, to the powerless and the dispossessed with special care.

In the mornings over the last year since we came out of lockdown, those of us who gather for morning prayer at St Mary’s in Henley have been reading little sections of a book written by a devout and humble country priest of the 17th century whose works were so little regarded in his own lifetime that this book was not published until 200 years or more after his death.

Thomas Traherne was a poet as well as a theologian. He saw God and God’s love in all creation.

In one section, he asks us to consider a drop of water, an apple or a grain of sand, an ear of corn or a herb, and tells us that God knows the “infinite excellencies” (the miracle really) of each one more than we ever could.

He sees its unique place in the whole of creation and how it relates to everything else.

Traherne’s idea is that each one reflects all the attributes of God and each is a part of the whole and interrelated.

The section concludes: “O what a treasure is every (grain of) sand when truly understood! Who can love anything that God made too much? What a world would this be were everything beloved as it ought to be.”