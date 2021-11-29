Time to pause, take stock and reflect

THIS coming Sunday sees the start of Advent in the church calendar, a season that I love.

While the world around us is rushing towards Christmas, we are given an opportunity to pause, take stock and reflect.

Waiting is a key theme in Advent. Early on in Luke’s Gospel, we are told about a man called Simeon who was righteous and devout. He was waiting for the consolation of Israel and the Holy Spirit was on him.

Simeon’s waiting was rewarded as he took the infant Messiah in his arms.

Christians are now awaiting, not for the first coming, but the second coming of Jesus.

The Christian conviction is that this world is not purposeless. Human history is inexorably leading to a divine ending — the return of the Lord Jesus Christ. This is the great event we look ahead to in Advent.

This means our waiting is not “waiting around”. It is purposeful waiting and prayerful waiting.

Simeon prayed for the coming of the Messiah and we too have a part to play.

I wonder are you giving priority in your life to that moment in time?

The flautist James Galway described how an almost fatal road accident in Lucerne changed him.

He spent four months in hospital recovering and said: “I decided that henceforward I would play every concert, cut every record, give every television programme as though it was my last.

“I have come to understand that it is never possible to guess what might happen next; that the roof might fall in any time.

“The important thing is to make sure that every time I play the flute my performance will be as near perfection and full of music as God intended and that I should not be remembered for a shoddy performance.”

Like Galway, many people have testified that being confronted with the reality of death has spurred them on to more purposeful living.

I am spurred on by that moment in time when Jesus will return and take those who know him to be with him.