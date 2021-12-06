Let there be (blue) light in darkness

AS the Christian church enters the beautiful season of Advent again, we are reminded of the light that shines in the darkness.

We wait with anticipation to celebrate the birth of Jesus, the true light of the world. As the days shorten and we live in darkness for longer, we find ourselves needing the lights on for rather obvious reasons.

Recently, I have been reflecting on light and darkness and how more than ever we need light to come to the darknesses we can all walk through.

Sometimes the light in the darkness is in the form of blue lights as, for the last four years, I have been a volunteer chaplain with Thames Valley Police, based in Slough.

The past week, I attended the force’s road death memorial service in Thame and a commendation service in Slough.

The memorial service is an annual event to remember those killed and injured on the roads in the Thames Valley. It also pays tribute to the emergency services workers who respond to crashes.

At the end of the service, attendees are invited to light a candle in remembrance of loved ones. It was a humbling experience to stand there in silent prayer for each person lost as people placed candles in the sand, many with eyes blurred with tears. It was not lost that many of the officers in attendance shed tears too.

At the commendation service, police officers, community support officers, staff and members of the community were commended for various acts of bravery and service that went above and beyond the call of duty. Wait, you might be thinking, they were doing what they were paid to do. You would be right and I admit to being biased as I have got to know many of the officers receiving awards.

But I know something of their stories, the people beyond the uniforms they wear. They bring light into the darkest darkness more than we will ever know. Much goes unrecognised and unrewarded.

Both events were something of a balm in a week of the passing of Harper’s Law and yet more stories of serving police officers being charged with serious crimes and falling short of the standards expected. It is right and just that these crimes be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Unfortunately, in these cases, as when any person in a public position of trust (religious professionals can relate) falls specularly from grace, the rest of the profession is tarred with the same brush. This is unfair, inaccurate and certainly does not represent the conduct of the overwhelming majority of serving officers and staff in police forces across the country.

In this unique role of chaplain, I am continually humbled and privileged to serve the best and brave of Thames Valley Police.

The next time you see blue lights in the darkness, spare a thought or prayer for those in that vehicle, along with those on the receiving end of help. Let there be light in the darkness, even blue lights.