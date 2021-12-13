Finding love with no strings attached

EVERY night, before she goes to sleep, my daughter asks for her favourite story.

We have read Pinocchio more than 24 times this past month and, I must say, we are both starting to get to know it word for word.

Her joy is not diminishing yet it has only just occurred to me how allegoric it is to life, as so many of these stories are.

Life can throw out that middle-ground living. The one where day, week and year planning creates a functionally relentless system that seemingly doesn’t allow for extras, those precious moments all to oneself.

It’s easy to slip into a level of dry numbness. We know how fragile life is, how every moment should hold value.

But that sanctity is easily obscured by the need to get to the end of the day, or week. What happens when that dulls the senses to mere getting by? There, exists a disengaging wooden-life plateau that can be sat on until one is reminded, or learns, how to get off.

So, 24 lots of Pinocchio and I found myself cogitating on the story. Pinocchio was made without strings, no puppet and yet life wasn’t truly his. A foot in two worlds, belonging to neither.

Life wasn’t his until he cut the unseen binds that moved him as if he were still a puppet. Vanity, desire and shame repeatedly moved his feet, made his decisions and actions.

The idea of the proverbial chains holding us down is often presented but what about the strings that pull us up? If joy and fun are pinned on something, or worse someone, is that not as imprisoning?

The risk of falling from disappointment when our expectations aren’t met is as much as being unable to rise from people or events that burden our hearts.

Freedom from chains, or strings, is only freedom if, when walking away, it isn’t the pull of something else that moves our feet.

The risk of rebounding from one thing to another leaves us dependent on the world around us for our stability, which is a fairly unstable scenario.

The journey to Advent has begun and in the Christian calendar this symbolises birth, new life and new beginnings.

It’s a work in progress, never completed but cyclical, always returning to the same spot, year on year.

But each return has a slightly different approach with a new presentation of self.

The first command, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind and with all your strength” means there is not one area — emotional, instinctual, intellectual or physical — that can be blurred by the attention to something less than Love.

A clear outlook is one unmarred from emotional ties to the action of others. Not easy, but essential to be able to act, through choice, in kindness and care for life all around.

Because life all around is in the same boat, all have continual different presentations of self.

Understanding, forgiveness, empathy is only possible when one sees oneself in others.

We are all changing. We are all starting anew at some point. And only then, can the command, “Love your neighbour as yourself” become Love without contract. A Love with no strings attached.