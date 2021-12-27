Jesus is the word that makes sense of everything

DON’T you think that life has felt a little like a snow-globe these last months?

Everything has been shaken up and we’re all just waiting and hoping that the swirling snow will settle.

Except that it’s not snow, it’s our family life, or work situation, or mental health. It’s the increasingly bewildering events on the national and global stage. And, just as some things feel like they are beginning to settle, it all gets shaken up again.

It can be exhausting and discombobulating and it can leave us asking, “Is there something bigger than these swirling circumstances that won’t move? Is there a bigger purpose behind this universe and my experience of it? Is there any logic or is it just chaos?”

Into the swirling snow-globe of our experience, John’s gospel rings out with hope: “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God… through him all things were made.”

“Word” is a translation of the original Greek word, “Logos”, from which we get our word logic.

The gospel writer begins his account of Jesus by saying, “I want to introduce you to something that makes sense of everything; to the purpose and coherence and logic at the heart of our universe”.

As we read on to John 1:14, we realise this something is actually a someone: “The word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” The word who designed and made the universe was born into our world. And, when people encountered him, they were bowled over by his sheer goodness: full of grace and truth.

Grace is a way of talking about how approachable Jesus is. Although he spoke the universe into existence, at his very heart is a loving-kindness that draws us to him. It’s a grace that took him eventually to the cross where he would suffer and die to offer us and our world the gift we most desperately need: forgiveness and a restored relationship with the God who made us.

Truth is a way of talking about Jesus’ trustworthiness. There seems to be a deficit of trust in public life at the moment but everything Jesus says is bedrock truth. Because he is the Word who created everything, he can tell us what is true about God, life and ourselves.

And so John introduces us to the someone who makes sense of everything. The Logos who makes sense of life and continues to be “full of grace and truth”.

This Christmas he says to us all, “With me, you will find grace to rest your hearts in and truth to build your life on. Amid the swirling snowflakes of your life, I am the figure at the centre that will never move. Come stand with me.”