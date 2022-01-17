Looking forward to brighter future

I WONDER what your hopes and dreams are for 2022. Perhaps you have already been making plans for the coming year?

I suspect some of us have already booked holidays – to go skiing in the coming weeks; a holiday in the sun, once the summer has arrived; or perhaps a short break to get away. It does us all good to have something to look forward to.

This time last year making plans was far more complicated. Although there was much optimism with the rollout of the first covid vaccines, the uncertainty of what 2021 would bring was still very real.

It is probably fair to say that we are in a more promising situation now than 12 months ago. However, that sense of uncertainty as to what the coming year holds remains.

Therefore, while we might feel more confident to make some plans for the future, it is probably sensible to do so with a degree of caution.

I am reminded of the words of one of the New Testament author James, who writes: “Listen, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money. Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow’.”

How true is that? He actually goes on to paint a frighteningly realistic picture of the uncertainty of all human life by saying, “What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.”

I guess the effects of covid have brought the truth of those words home to us. And yet, if that was the only perspective on life, it would be pretty grim.

Thankfully, that’s not all James had to say to his readers. Rather, he wanted them to develop a different way of looking at life, a way that involves placing Jesus Christ at the centre.

Thus he continues: “Instead, you ought to say, ‘If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that’.”

This is the lens through which he encourages us to view 2022, as indeed the whole of life. For it is a lens which reminds us that, no matter what our current situation might be, there is a brighter future that lies ahead of us.

As a dog owner who goes walking first thing in the morning, I am looking forward to the sun rising a little earlier than at present — walking in the light is always preferable to doing so in darkness.

Of course, it also reminds me of the brighter mornings that lie ahead. But the brighter future that James points us towards has nothing to do with longer days or the lack of covid-related restrictions.

Rather, he is pointing towards an eternal future, as another New Testament writer puts it, a future where “There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain”.

I wonder if that is the brighter future you are also looking forward to?