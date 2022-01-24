Be nice and make the world better

WHAT we all need is more niceness in our dealings with others. I suggest that niceness is the equivalent of love in general society.

If we were to go round expressing our love for everyone we meet then, at best, we would be considered a bit weird.

What we can all do is to be nice to all those we encounter in our daily life. This might be the people in shops, on public transport or in our workplace or voluntary activities.

The opposite of niceness is nastiness. It is extraordinary how often people give themselves licence to be nasty to others.

Unfortunately, this has surfaced quite a lot during these covid times. Nastiness, when challenged for not wearing a mask or ignoring shop one-way routes or limits on numbers.

Our village postmistress has been the subject of a lot of nastiness, often from people who are only coming to her shop because of difficulties elsewhere.

Niceness sounds like a slightly weak concept. Nastiness, on the other hand, because it is linked with aggression, has a muscular ring to it. Those who practise it probably get a bit of a buzz from having administered put-downs and insults. If they do, it does show a lack of ability to empathise, consider the hurt that they are doing to others.

There are three great virtues that the New Testament calls for in Christians. According to the Apostle Paul: “Now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity”. It is hard to have charitable thoughts towards those who we encounter behaving in a nasty way.

However, we can use the alternative translation of the passage in Paul’s first letter to the church in Corinth as our guide: “And now abideth faith, hope, love, these three but the greatest of these is love.”

(1 Corinthians 13:13) Paul aimed to instruct and correct young believers in Corinth who were struggling with matters of disunity, immorality, and immaturity.

I would suggest that the people that we see behaving in a nasty way are being immature in their dealings with others.

Unfortunately, we have seen plenty of examples of disunity and immorality over the last few years and especially recently. Society is coming to terms with a changed reality and some individuals tend to lash out against this change. As they can’t generally lash out at authority, they lash out at any person they regard as opposing them. This shows a breakdown of charity/love towards their neighbour.

When this breakdown is encountered then the best response that I can suggest is niceness. We were taking a friend to hospital in Oxford to visit her husband and were not sure where to go, let alone park.

My wife and friend were taken in hand by an off-duty member of staff who went out of their way to indicate exactly where they needed to be. A kind act from a busy person and a prime example of love/charity or niceness.