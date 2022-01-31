Light will come to those who seek it

CANDLES in churches are now not so much providers of light as in ancient days but symbols of Christ, the light of the world, and an accompaniment to prayer.

I often meet bereaved members of our college community to light a candle in memory of a loved one.

Light, which breaks up the darkness and brings comfort and wisdom.

Here is a short poem by Evangeline Patterson:

And that will be heaven at last, the first unclouded seeing.

To stand like the sunflower turned full face to the sun;

Drenched with light, in the still centre.

Held, while the circling planets

Hum with utter joy;

Seeing and knowing at last,

In every particle.

Seen and known and not turning away.

Never turning away again.

This coming Wednesday, February 2, is the feast of Candlemas. On this day we hear the story of the old man Simeon. He believed that he would not see death until the Messiah had come.

He hoped that God would send someone to rescue Israel and he trusted that, despite his advancing years, he would see the arrival of God’s chosen one.

On this day, after the birth of her son, it was Mary’s duty to come to the Temple to present Jesus and undergo the rite of purification after childbirth.

In some cultures, a woman who has given birth remains apart from her community for a time. Through prayers and offerings, she is received back into that community again.

In the Church of England, many years ago now, women who had given birth used to attend a small act of worship called “the churching of women”.

Having been set apart to care for their newborn child, they were received back into the parish community through this “churching”.

The negative connotations associated with purification and cleansing meant that this ancient practice died out in modern times.

Candlemas, as the name suggests, is a festival of lights. Traditionally, candles for the year are brought to church to be blessed. Candlelit processions take place and it is a moment of great joy.

Candlemas marks the official end of the Christmas period, seen in its broadest sense. In ancient pagan terms, it marked the halfway point through winter, although with global warming it seems more like halfway through spring.

This festival of light takes its theme from Simeon’s words — this child was to be “a light to enlighten the Gentiles and to be the glory of thy people Israel”.

Even though Simeon was very old and probably nearly blind, it was obvious to him that among all of the babies brought through the Temple Gate during his lifetime this was the one.

His words, at the end of his long life of watching, are words of blessing — that the longed-for hope would finally be fulfilled. His joy was that this fulfilment had finally begun and he was still there to see it.

It is significant that this great wonder was revealed not to the wealthy and the self-righteous but to the poor, the humble and the faithful. Those who dared to hope for it. Those who had the faith to wait for it and those who had the heart to receive it.