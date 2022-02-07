Trust in God helps in uncertain world

I AM writing this in the week we are told we no longer have to wear face masks in public, when travellers coming into the country no longer have to isolate or take covid tests and people in known contact with covid sufferers no longer have to self-isolate.

The same week when it looks as if the Prime Minister took no notice of the restrictions and lockdowns he imposed on the rest of us, which leads us to wonder if we can believe anything he told us, when Russia seems determined to invade Ukraine and winter seemed to remember it should be cold.

We have no idea what this year will bring in terms of freedom or pandemic, of political upheaval or even war.

We are hoping and praying that the children will get a whole and complete year of school, in school, and that the upheavals they have coped with so well for the last two years may begin to fade into the past.

We are hoping and praying that the things we learnt during the pandemic will not be forgotten — that we still put family, friends and community first and take joy in the small things — meeting family and friends, enjoying the changing seasons, doing gardening, crafts, cooking, reading more, taking long walks in woods and by water.

For me, these were the joys of the pandemic and things I want to continue to value. These are the things that can remain whatever happens in the wider world.

And we cannot trust anything the experts and politicians say will happen. They don’t know any more than we do. The future we expect or hope for is not guaranteed.

But there is one person we can trust, totally and absolutely. God is completely trustworthy.

The God whom Jesus came to reveal is a God of love, a God who cares and who “knows the end from the beginning”.

The future may be dark, or it may be filled with light, but these words from the Bible can give us hope and security, whatever it brings.

“I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Through the pandemic I have found these words to be true and I will trust them into whatever the future looks like. I hope you will, too.