Let’s pray together for rider’s recovery

YOU’LL have read in this paper about the riding accident at Checkendon which has left photographer Charlotte Snowden critically injured.

Medical care for her at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford has been outstanding and now Charlotte is being transferred to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to begin a process of rehabilitation.

It is still too early to say what the prognosis is for such spinal and neck injuries.

Friends, family and the wider community have been very supportive but, nevertheless, there is something that we can all do for Charlotte. We can pray for her. We can ask the Lord to continue to uphold her, to heal and restore her, to protect her family.

We can hold out our hands for her healing and renewal, physically, and emotionally.

We can pray God’s blessing on those treating her and those caring for her at Stoke Mandeville. If you wish to pray in an active way, I warmly invite you to visit Checkendon Church, which is open every day, and bring a yellow ribbon to tie on the prayer tree that stands in the nave.

Spend a few moments in the prayer-soaked place (at least 800 years of prayers) and make your requests known to God. No prayer is unheard.

I know that many of you enjoy the stories that I write now and then for these pages. These are fiction, sometimes with a point lurking between the lines.

This story, however, is happening now, today, one day at a time. Please, join your prayers with mine and we will see what the Lord can do.